Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend serve up deliciousness on a Cravings food truck

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were all smiles Tuesday at a surprise event celebrating the launch of her Cravings baking mixes. It all went down in Los Angeles, where they had a pop-up food truck sampling the three mixes.

Each recipe is by Teigen and only requires one or two basic ingredients, per People, the mixes are salted white chocolate macadamia nut cookie mix ($10), ultimate banana bread mix ($8), buttermilk mochi pancake mix ($7). People had the chance to sample banana bread, mochi pancakes, and waffles or white chocolate macadamia cookies.

Legend and Teigen were pictured looking hard at work inside the food truck. According to the outlet, she was in an out of the truck helping dish out the baked goods. Her supportive husband recorded a jingle they played from a megaphone to let LA know they were open for samples.

The cookbook author reflected on the day on Instagram with a proud caption. “So much fun!!!!! our 3 baking mixes - chocolatey banana bread, mochi pancake, and salty white chocolate macadamia nut cookies - are officially out and shipping TODAY,” she wrote. “The love was insane today. Thank you all so much for coming out and checking out,” Teigen continued.