Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant with adorable baby bump photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby! Teigen announced the exciting news Wednesday with two adorable photos showing off her baby bump. She also penned a heartfelt caption, explaining the emotions she experienced after suffering a pregnancy loss almost two years ago.



©Chrissy Teigen





The model and cookbook author began her announcement by calling the last few years “a blur of emotions. “But joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. Tiegen had been undergoing IVF, explaining, “1 billion shots later in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

©Chrissy Teigen





While Teigen did not reveal exactly how many months pregnant she is, she revealed the fear she’s had after losing their baby they named Jack at 20 weeks. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” the 36-year-old continued.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

