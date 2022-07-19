J Balvin reveals his son Rio has learned to say a few words

J Balvin keeps his personal life private, especially when it has to do with his firstborn child Rio. However, the singer has decided to speak about his experience as a dad and how co-parenting with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer is his top priority.

According to the 37-year-old Colombian superstar, patience is the key during this new adventure. “Be patient,” he told E! News at the MLB Players Party. The singer also said that his one-year-old baby has learned to say a few words. “He says Papá and Hola,” he revealed. “Those two words: Hello, and Dad.”

Balvin also said Rio has a big personality and wants to be all over the place. “I hope he will let me peacefully carry him because he’s like a tornado,” he joked. “He is always twisting around. I just want to be able to cuddle with him in my arms.”

The “I Like It,” the artist said in 2021 how embracing parenthood sounds scary. “It scares me the fact that it’s another life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And sometimes, we know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you? But I think that will come.”