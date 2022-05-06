J Balvin reveals his son’s face for the first time

J Balvin has finally released a photo showing his son’s face. Ever since the baby was born in June of last year, Balvin has been very careful about the images he releases of his son and his partner, Valentina Ferrer. Recently, Balvin felt more comfortable, sharing a closer look at his son, who’s named Rio, including a photo that shows off his green eyes.

©@jbalvin



Balvin and Rio hugging.

Balvin shared the image through social media, writing “Rio” over the image. The image was shared a month before his son’s first birthday, showing how much the baby looks like his mother, having her striking green eyes.

Balvin and Ferrer are private about their relationship and family life. The two shared few updates throughout her pregnancy, with people only learning the news of Rio way into April, right before his birth.

©@jbalvin



J Balvin shared a photo of his son, who shares his mother’s eyes.

When it comes to broaching the topics of fatherhood and his son, Balvin has kept things quiet and is very careful with what he shares. Despite this, he often discusses serious matters with his followers, including discussing his struggles with depression with honesty and sharing the fear he experienced when his mother was diagnosed with COVID-19.