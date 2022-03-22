Ed Sheeran and J Balvin are dropping two songs together after meeting at the gym

After promising his fans a “curveball” in his upcoming music, Ed Sheeran has finally revealed the exciting new releases he has up his sleeve.

According to the English singer, an unexpected meet-up with J Balvin led to his latest project, even learning Spanish to fully immerse himself into the musical experience.

So I want to share something with you that I’ve been working on. I met @JBALVIN in a gym in New York last year.

It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi... pic.twitter.com/O21klmbJnf — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 21, 2022

“So I want to share something with you that I’ve been working on. I met @JBALVIN in a gym in New York last year,” Sheeran tweeted along with a 15-second preview video of him and Balvin strumming acoustic guitars and singing. “It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi.”

The musicians quickly bonded and ended up having lunch and afternoon tea that day, and before long, they were just “mates who chatted non-stop.”

Sheeran went on to explain that while he was in New York for some shows during Christmastime, the pair decided to hit the studio for a day. According to Ed, that session led to “so so much more, which you’ll find out about soon.”

I was in New York at Christmas for shows so we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so so much more, which you’ll find out about soon. But the first two songs we wrote are Sigue and Forever My Love, they are out soon, and I absolutely love them. — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 21, 2022

“He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine,” the singer explained. “Was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it.”

The “Agua” singer also posted about their friendship, posting two photos to Instagram showing just how quickly their relationship progressed.

“How it started vs How it’s going,” Balvin wrote under the photos, the second of which shows him and Sheeran in the studio.