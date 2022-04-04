J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
CELEBRITY

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer exude style on the 2022 Grammy red carpet

The singer is nominated for Best Urban Music Album for 'José'

By Cynthia Valdez -Miami
J Balvin made a fashionable appearance on the red carpet of the 64th edition of the Grammys. The Colombian turned heads in an all black look with what looked like Karol G inspired hair. By his side was his partner Valentina Ferrer who looked stunning.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer©Getty Images


Balvin wore a satin suit with a long jacket that passed his knees. The singer is accessorized with a padlock necklace, several rings on his hands, and bold earrings. The couple made sure to show off the back of his head, which had a giant red heart and two Xs in it.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer©Getty Images
Balvn had an incredible performance after hitting the red carpet and is one of the many performers tonight like, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. 

Valentina’s look

Valentina looked gorgeous in a Givenchy dress that showed off her curves with fun fringes. The halter neckline and floor length gown had a unique design that looked rockstar glam.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals©Getty Images

With her high ponytail hairstyle, Valentina’s face was free, where we could see a makeup in copper tones that went perfectly with her dress.

