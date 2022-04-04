J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer exude style on the 2022 Grammy red carpet

J Balvin made a fashionable appearance on the red carpet of the 64th edition of the Grammys. The Colombian turned heads in an all black look with what looked like Karol G inspired hair. By his side was his partner Valentina Ferrer who looked stunning.
Balvin wore a satin suit with a long jacket that passed his knees. The singer is accessorized with a padlock necklace, several rings on his hands, and bold earrings. The couple made sure to show off the back of his head, which had a giant red heart and two Xs in it.
Balvn had an incredible performance after hitting the red carpet and is one of the many performers tonight like, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.
Valentina’s look
Valentina looked gorgeous in a Givenchy dress that showed off her curves with fun fringes. The halter neckline and floor length gown had a unique design that looked rockstar glam.
With her high ponytail hairstyle, Valentina’s face was free, where we could see a makeup in copper tones that went perfectly with her dress.