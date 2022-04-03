Tonight is the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Music’s biggest night is taking place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the best recordings, compositions, and artists are recognized for their work. The Recording Academy recognized Latino artists like Camilo, who is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for Mis Manos. While Camilo is watching the show from home with Evaluna Montaner, Latinos are beginning to walk the red carpet in amazing outfits. Check out some of the Latinos at the Grammys and, be sure to keep checking back in as the list updates.