Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Tonight is the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Music’s biggest night is taking place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the best recordings, compositions, and artists are recognized for their work. The Recording Academy recognized Latino artists like Camilo, who is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for Mis Manos. While Camilo is watching the show from home with Evaluna Montaner, Latinos are beginning to walk the red carpet in amazing outfits. Check out some of the Latinos at the Grammys and, be sure to keep checking back in as the list updates.
related:
These are all the Latin Nominees at the 2022 Grammy Awards
Kanye West & Olivia Rodrigo could make Grammy history
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!