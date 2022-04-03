Kanye West & Olivia Rodrigo could make Grammy history

The 2022 Grammy Awards are tonight, April 3rd. After facing delays and pandemic complications, the awards show is back and hosted in Las Vegas, another break in tradition. This year featured some great music and a slew of artists that could break records with their possible wins.

Kanye West

©GettyImages



Kanye West performing at “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

Kanye West, who now goes by the name of Ye, has been nothing but controversial over the past few months. Following a complicated split from Kim Kardashian and a variety of public meltdowns, West is not going through his best moment in the public eye. His performance in the Grammys was canceled due to his online behavior. Still, he could break records tonight and become the Hip Hop artist with most wins, beating out Jay-Z’s 23 historic Grammys. He is nominated for 5 Grammys, including Best Record of the year for “Donda.”

Olivia Rodrigo

©GettyImages



Olivia Rodrigo at the premiere of “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.”

Olivia Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammys this year. If she sweeps, she’d become the second-youngest performer (following Billie Eilish, also a nominee this year) to win the four major categories, including Best Album, Best Song, Best Record, and Best New Artist.

Jon Batiste

©GettyImages



Jon Batiste at this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute.

Jon Batiste is this year’s artist with most nominations, having eleven of them. If he were to win nine Grammys tonight, he’d beat out Michael Jackson and Santana, who are tied in winning the most Grammys in a single year.