When, where to watch the 2022 Grammys

The Grammys are around the corner! After being pushed from January to this Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. EST, the 64th Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will welcome the entertainment industry’s most popular stars. E! will have their annual red carpet special at 7 p.m EST.

Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Broadcasted live on CBS and Paramount+, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, John Legend, and Carrie Underwood will take the stage and perform during “music’s biggest night.”

The roster of presenters will include Grammy nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, and Questlove and Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, and many more.

Music fans will also enjoy the performances of J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, and Rachel Zegler.

Someone will not be performing at the Grammy Awards, is Kanye West. The artist has been barred from taking the stage at the highly anticipated ceremony due to his “concerning online behavior.”

A representative for the rapper claimed that Kanye’s team received a phone call that stated he had been removed from the lineup, and while it was reported that it was “unfortunate,” his team says they are not “surprised by the decision” and have since confirmed he will not be performing.

The artist is currently nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year for ‘Donda,’ Best Rap Song for ‘Jail,’ Best Rap Album and Best Melodic Rap Performance.