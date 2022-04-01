Selena Gomez’s fans want to know if her new haircut means she’ll be at the Grammys



The artist ended 2021 on a high note with the news that she was nominated for her first Grammy nomination for the 2022 awards. Her Spanish EP, “Revelación,” is competing against major artists in the market like Camilo and Pablo Alborán for Best Latin Pop Album.

She told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I cried like a little baby. I was very excited.” ”I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!” She added.

Despite it being her first nomination, Gomez said she may not be able to attend the prestigious award show earlier this year, which is why her fans are worried. In January, she told PEOPLE she was “hoping” she could attend but was unsure if her schedule would allow it since she’s currently shooting season two of the hit Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building in New York City.

The actress was a no show at the Oscars this past weekend but was spotted a few days before in NYC having dinner at the Italian restaurant Casa Lever in midtown with her costar Cara Delevingne. Hopefully for her eager fans, Gomez will be able to make her way to Vegas Sunday and take her new haircut for a spin on the red carpet.