Selena Gomez’s fans want to know if her new haircut means she’ll be at the Grammys

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to get bangs and they look banging. On Thursday the actress debuted her latest cut, and the short, layered, look might be her cutest cut to date. “New hair who dis?” She captioned the pic, which has over 2.7 million likes at the time of this publication. While she looks amazing, fans are wondering if that means she will be at the Grammys this Sunday.
Gomez’s fans are loving the new look, “SELENA I LOVE IT OMG???” One commented. Her hairdresser Hung Vanngo shared the pic on Twitter but aside from compliments, the Selenators want to know one thing- will Gomez be at the Grammys this weekend? “PLEASE TELL HER TO CONFIRM IF SHES GOING TO THE GRAMMYS OR NOT,” one user responded to Vanngo in all caps.
PLS TELL SELENA TO GO TO THE GRAMMYS 😭 pic.twitter.com/GF0PPfYzUa— :) (@selcutie_) March 31, 2022
PLS FORCE SELENA TO GO TO THE GRAMMYS I BEG pic.twitter.com/sx3FIvoUzY— fran (@SELSREP) March 31, 2022
The artist ended 2021 on a high note with the news that she was nominated for her first Grammy nomination for the 2022 awards. Her Spanish EP, “Revelación,” is competing against major artists in the market like Camilo and Pablo Alborán for Best Latin Pop Album.
She told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I cried like a little baby. I was very excited.” ”I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!” She added.
Despite it being her first nomination, Gomez said she may not be able to attend the prestigious award show earlier this year, which is why her fans are worried. In January, she told PEOPLE she was “hoping” she could attend but was unsure if her schedule would allow it since she’s currently shooting season two of the hit Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building in New York City.
The actress was a no show at the Oscars this past weekend but was spotted a few days before in NYC having dinner at the Italian restaurant Casa Lever in midtown with her costar Cara Delevingne. Hopefully for her eager fans, Gomez will be able to make her way to Vegas Sunday and take her new haircut for a spin on the red carpet.