Trevor Noah defends Kanye West after the singer was banned from performing at the Grammys

Trevor Noah is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West’s Grammys ban, after it was confirmed that the singer will not be performing at the Awards due to “concerning online behavior.”

The host of the upcoming Grammy Awards is opening up about the situation, after Kanye was banned from Instagram for using a slur against Noah, when he commented on his social media behavior and his controversial co-parenting issues with Kim Kardashian.

“Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Noah previously said, adding that “It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit.”

“I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything…You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” he shared.

Following his statement and Kanye’s reaction, the artist was banned from performing at the Grammys despite being nominated in five categories. Now the host has taken to Twitter to defend the singer.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Noah wrote, in reference to the ban, however a close source to the organizers of the show, revealed that the ban had nothing to do with the conflict between the host and the singer.