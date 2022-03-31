Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status while debuting a new haircut

Selena Gomez is giving fans some insight into her personal life in a brand new video on TikTok.

On Thursday, March 31, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum took to the social media app to post a video of herself lip synching the words to a viral audio clip by King Nas. The sound features a man listing off different compliments as he tries to convince a woman to give him a chance, but the woman is not taking him seriously.

“Maybe this is why I’m single,” she wrote in her caption, revealing her relationship status. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

The video also features Gomez showing off a new haircut, with her beautiful brunette locks cut into some choppy layers with wispy bangs in the front. And even in her (fake) annoyed state, the actress still looks absolutely gorgeous.

She went on to show off her new ‘do on Instagram, revealing an even shorter cut than it seems in the TikTok. Captioned, “New hair who dis,” the star looks into the camera with a sultry pucker as she holds up her hand and emphasizes the sophisticated look.

This confirmation of Selena’s single status comes after the Rare Beuaty founder got the internet talking earlier this month, being spotted attending a Dua Lipa concert in New York with businessman Zen Matoshi. After the concert, however, a source close to Gomez told E! News the two of them are just friends.

“He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena,” the insider said. “Selena is happily single right now.”