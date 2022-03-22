Molly Ringwald reveals what she thinks of Selena Gomez’s ‘Sixteen Candles’ inspired reboot

Following news of Selena Gomez producing a Sixteen Candles-inspired reboot, the movie’s star is speaking out about her thoughts on the idea.

Molly Ringwald, who played the role of Samantha Baker in the 1984 film, admits she doesn’t usually like movie reboots--but she will definitely be tuning into the Wizards of Waverly Place star’s take on her famous film.

“I am so happy about that,” said Ringwald of the reboot, according to Deadline. “I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, ‘No those movies were wonderful,’ but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic.”

That sounds like exactly what Selena will be doing for her version of the movie: “completely different but inspired.”

This new project won’t be called Sixteen Candles, but 15 Candles, telling the story of four young Latina women who are preparing for their quinceañeras. Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo will also serve as executive producers on the series, which will stream in 30-minute episodes on Peacock.

The original film, created by John Hughes, follows Samantha Baker on her 16th birthday, which everyone in her family coincidentally forgets amid the flurry of her sister’s upcoming wedding.

While she is happy about the reboot being different from the original, Ringwald did reveal she’d like to see “one of her daughters” play Samantha in the series should the character return.