Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Gucci Cruise 2025 show was on Monday, and Mexican stars Salma Hayek and Eiza González made the night a celebration. Attending the firm’s event in London, the duo represented two generations of Hollywood in a stylish, star-studded evening filled with memorable moments. The Frida star shared highlights of the night with her fans on social media, showcasing the glamorous event.
MORE:
Friends David Beckham, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer reunite at screening
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise join latest fashion trend in New York City outing
Katie Holmes steps out in sophisticated dress at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in NYC
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!