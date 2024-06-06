Salma Hayek shares a sizzling bikini throwback from 1999 comparing it to 2020

Salma Hayek knows how to flaunt her curves! The iconic Mexican actress has had some stunning photoshoots over the years, and in a recent post, she proved that some poses never got old, sharing a photo from 1999 and another in the same position in 2020.

Taking advantage of Thursday, the 57-year-old captioned the stunning pics, “#TBT Some poses never get old.” She revealed that the photos are from a 1999 H&M Campaign and Édgar Ramírez for L’OFFICIEL in 2020.

The “Frida” star, who was recently in France for Cannes, rocked a brown bikini that showed off her curves while lying on her side with her hand positioned under her head. She had shorter hair with a middle part and black eyeliner that made her captivating brown eyes pop.

“Nearly two decades later,” she wrote in the next slide, showing Hayek in a brown one-piece, sunglasses, and hat, hitting the same pose on a diving board.

The photos had thousands of her 28.5 million followers showering her with likes and comments, with a trend comparing her to wine. “Salma Hayek must only drink wine because she just becomes better with age,” reads one of the top-liked comments.

“Salma, are you the personification of wine? you put the time in a bottle and poured your intoxicating self out to be seen but never consumed,” wrote another eloquent fan.

Now that summer is around the corner, we can hope to see more jaw-dropping photos of the “Desperado” actor, who was recently celebrating with Eiza González on the Gucci Cruise.

Hayek loves to relax on their yacht and swim in the pool. She uses aqua aerobics as one of her ways to stay healthy.

In July 2023, she had some mermaid vibes in a video celebrating her 25 million followers. In honor of the accomplishment, she shared a video of herself working out in the pool. It did not go unnoticed that fans love to see her in a bikini. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all,” she wrote in the caption. “I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water.”