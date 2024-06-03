Lele Pons stuns in the Miami Swim Week runway

Lele Pons was one of the highlights of Miami Swim Week. The venezuelan influencer joined a special show celebrating 60 years of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, walking the red carpet and the runway while wearing some stunning bikinis and swim suits.

Lele Pons at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show

Pons looked stunning in the runway, wearing different swimsuits and showing off the hard work she’s put into her body. She wore a yellow bikini, and then a pink one, which she accesorized with a large and golden beaded necklace that seems perfect for the beach and for Miami.

To commemorate the occasion, Pons shared a video and some photos on social media, showing her excitement over being involved with the fashion show and the support of her family and friends, who all cheered her on the minute she stepped on the runway.

Pons walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show while wearing her own swimwear, made in collaboration with Shein. The collection boasts all manner of swimsuits and beach wear, including pants, dresses, and more.

Pons is Shein’s first swimwear partner

The partnership with Shein makes Pons the first swimwear partner for the brand, and was launched this May. “I’m a huge fan of SHEIN, so I was thrilled when I was given the opportunity to work with the brand on a swimwear collection just in time for summer,” said Pons in a statement.

“I loved curating this collection filled with bright swimsuits in a variety of styles and sizes. Our hope is that there is something for everyone and that they feel their best whether they’re soaking up the sun at the beach or lounging by the pool.”