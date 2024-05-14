Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart, and other icons celebrated in Sports Illustrated’s 60th anniversary ‘Legends’ issue

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is celebrating its 60th anniversary in a big way. The magazine, known for its swimsuit covers that have featured some of the world’s biggest models and icons, is gathering some of its most notorious contributors for seven different covers, including Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart, and more.

The magazine shared an update on Instagram, showing a montage of its various covers over the years. “Are you ready for it?” reads the caption. “The wait is over. Meet your SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary COVER MODELS.” These include some of the biggest icons that have been featured on their covers, like Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady, Gayle King, Tyra Banks, and more.

“A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we’ve been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day in a stateement.

Day continued to share some of the reasons why the magazine has remained a significant figure in the medium, pushing for diversity and challenging stereotypes. “We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she said.

While these women shot various solo covers, there’s one cover that features them all, showing them wearing different gowns and elegant dresses.

“We created three covers, a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60,” continued Day. “Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present—where we are right now—and a hope for the future.”