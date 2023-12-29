Martha Stewart’s latest thirst trap in a linen robe is her best yet

Martha Stewart is feeling herself - as she should. On Friday morning, the 82-year-old blessed her 1.9 million followers on Instagram with what fans are calling their favorite thirst trap yet. The convicted felon shared a fresh-faced mirror selfie after waking up in Palm Beach after what she described as a horrible plane trip.

“After an eight-hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach - horrible, by the way - we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” she wrote in the caption.

Stewart credited the outfit for why she looked so good, but fans know she is bringing the slay all by herself. “I didn’t look so bad when I got up, at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed - it must be the $$$$$ outfit!” the cooking professional continued.

The photo has become an instant hit, with the top like-to-comment saying, “Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha.” “Thirst trap, Martha, and I’m here for it,” and “Martha, chill. My man is on this app,” read more of the hilarious comments. There are thousands more, with people expressing how they can’t believe how incredible she looks at 82.



Stewart’s Instagram page has incredible meals and her day-to-day experiences at events, but now and then, she drops a stunning and sensual photo.

Back in October, she shared an amazing photo wearing a silver dress that showed some serious leg. “Fun to dress up now and then,” she captioned the pic.



Stewart was featured on Sports Illustrated as its cover model in May. The publication made her the oldest cover model in its history at 81.

Speaking to AARP, she talked about how she prepared for the shoot in just two months, saying she took it on as an assignment. “I immediately cut out bad foods, worked out, worked on my arms, and on elongating my muscles. And the shoot came out great,” she said. “People told me it made them feel good about themselves, and that’s important to me. If you take care of yourself, you can live an active, healthy, long life.”



She also shared more secrets with InStyle, telling the outlet that she eats all organic food, doesn’t diet necessarily, but watches what she eats. She also does Pilates three times a week with an instructor, gets a massage, and goes to a chiropractor. “These are all things I just do to keep feeling good,” she said.

