Salma Hayek sizzles in blue bikini and gets Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba’s attention

Salma Hayek blessed her 28.4 million followers on Instagram with a bikini picture and a little bit of wisdom. On Wednesday, the Mexican icon shared a stunning selfie wearing a navy blue bathing suit, and blue sunglasses, all while on a blue boat. “It’s okay to be blue,” she captioned the picture.

In the second slide, Hayek, who recently posted what she would look like as a man, shared some insight about the color blue. “Blue is the color of the clear sky and the deep sea. It is located between violet and green on the optical spectrum,” it read. “Surveys in the U.S. and Europe show that blue is the color most commonly associated with harmony, faithfulness, confidence, distance, infinity, the imagination, cold, and sometimes with sadness.”

It also explained that in the U.S., and European public, it is the most popular color in public opinion polls, chosen by almost half of both men and women as their favorite.

The post got the attention and “likes” of over 197k in just six hours, two of which were from Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba. Her famous friends seemed to enjoy the knowledge, leaving blue emojis and butterflies.

Kim Kardashian’s love of Salma Hayek

It’s no surprise that Kardashian had Hayek on her feed. The Skims founder has admitted that she sees her as her inspiration, and they’ve started to grow a friendship.

Kardashian faced backlash when she booked the role in American Horror Story, with people upset it didn’t go to a “real” actress like Hayek. Kardashian felt bad, and she explained in season 4 of The Kardashians she even reached out to the Frida star. “I said to her, like, ‘Oh my god. What did I get myself into? I feel bad.’”

Hayek had her back, “And she’s like, ‘Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career,‘” Kardashian recalled in the episode. “And I’m like, ‘You are right, Salma Hayek.’”

If Kardashian has her way, we may even see them in something one day. “And then I was like, ‘Can we play sisters in something? Because you are my idol,” Kardashian said she told Hayek.



When Kardashian dressed up as her in From Dusk Til Dawkfor Halloween, Hayek was all for it, reposting the photo on her Instagram story. “Bravo,” the actress wrote. “I am so honored. You’ve brought back some wild memories! And a little PTSD,” she wrote. “Kim wore it best.

Kardashian then reposted her message on her own story, adding, “OMG NO QUEEN, THERE’S NO ONE like YOU! My forever inspo.”