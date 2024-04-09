Jessica Alba steps down from her leadership role at The Honest Company

After co-founding The Honest Company in 2011, Jessica Alba is stepping down from her leadership role as Chief Creative Officer. The Honey star has helped build a wildly successful company, which has a net worth of $365.35 million as of April 9, 2024. But she is not walking away from the company completely; she will keep her role as a member of the board of directors, where she will provide strategic advice.



Alba, who was just in Hawaii for spring break, made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a gallery of photos and some insight about her decision. “While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker,” she wrote.



The proud mom called the experience of building Honest “a true labor of love.” “From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams,” she wrote.

A new creative chapter for Jessica Alba

Now that Alba is stepping down, we may see her more in TV and film. In a press release, The Honest Company said her decision will allow her to “shift her creative energy to new endeavors.”

She made a return to acting in 2021 for the action film Trigger Warning, which will be released this year on Netflix. The 42-year-old actress is also starring in the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck executive film Flash Before The Bang, which is currently in pre-production according to IMDB.