Salma Hayek reacts to Kim Kardashian’s ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ costume

Halloween 2023 seemed to last forever. With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, celebrities and influencers dressed up for days and nights leading up to it. Among these celebrities was Kim Kardashian, who did a mother-daughter look with North West and a group costume with Khloe Kardashian. However, just when it seemed that the costumes and face makeup were finally put away, on November 1, the SKIMS founder surprised her 364 million followers on Instagram followers with one final costume.

Kim transformed into Salma Hayek’s character, Santanico Pandemonium, from “From Dusk Till Dawn.” In the film, Hayek’s character dances with a long, yellow albino Burmese python, in front of George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino’s character. The scene has been solidified in Hollywood history as one of the most seductive, and iconic.







Kardashian went all out with her costume, even obtaining a look-alike python. She did her best to replicate Hayek’s smooth and sultry dance moves with what looked like a flashlight spotlighting her. Kim tagged Hayek in the video, hoping to receive her approval.

Shortly after Kardashian posted the video, Hayek reposted the video on her Instagram story. “Bravo,” the actress wrote. “I am so honored. You’ve brought back some wild memories! And a little PTSD,” she wrote. “Kim wore it best.”

The 57-year-old may have been saying Kim wore the costume better than anyone else, but Kim was left taken aback by Hayek’s response, thinking she meant she wore it better than herself. She reposted her message on her own story, adding, “OMG NO QUEEN, THERE’S NO ONE like YOU! My forever inspo.”

Regarding the PTSD mentioned by Hayek, she explained in the past that she was terrified to film the scene with her boneless co-star. The actress has a real phobia of snakes but decided to take on the role afterTarantino told her that Madonna was also considered for the part, and she had no problem with it.

She said in an interview with YAHOO, “I had to overcome my greatest fear. I had to go into a trance to do the dance. And there was no choreography. It was improvised. Because you can’t choreograph a snake — we don’t know what she’s going to do!”