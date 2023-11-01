Bianca Censori is that you? Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne win best Halloween costume

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy Osbourne may have officially won the Best Celebrity Couple Halloween costume contest. The vibrant and iconic couple dressed up as this year‘s most controversial couple, Kanye West, and Bianca Censori. The couple channeled one of their many viral paparazzi moments in Italy when Censori was spotted holding a purple pillow.

Sharon shared the photos on October 31, captioning the photo, “Happy Halloween!” The rock legend could have been mistaken for West, perfectly mastering his all-black, faceless, full-body outfits. The talk show host looked amazing in her skin-tight nude bodysuit, reminiscent of the sheer looks Censori has been rocking since she married West.

The sheer looks are reportedly all designed at the moment by West. Page Six reported in September that fashion designers who have worked with him revealed that he had a “whole atelier in Italy” dedicated to creating the sheer ensembles making headlines for the “nude” illusion.

While the costume is amazing, Sharon’s weight loss is also on display. The 71-year-old has been very open with her Ozempic use, explaining earlier this year she got thinner than planned.

She opened up about the experience alongside her husband and children on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored, revealing she lost 42 pounds. “It’s just enough,” she said, explaining that she never intended to get that thin. “It’s just time to stop. I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened,” she said.

Describing her experience, Sharon assured, “You can’t stay on it forever.” She said the drug makes you feel nauseous at first. “You don’t throw up physically, but you’ve got that feeling, and I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time,” she said. “You get very thirsty, and you don’t want to eat. That’s it.”

Expressing the danger, she added, “That’s why I keep saying, you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it’s not right.”