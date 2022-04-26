Sharon Osbourne shares plastic surgery experience after ‘horrendous’ facelift

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her experience with plastic surgery, revealing that she had unexpected negative results after undergoing a recent facelift.

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f—king mummies that they wrap,” the reality star confessed during a recent interview, adding that “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Sharon recalls telling the surgeon, “You’ve got to be f—king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f—king Cyclops,” admitting, “All I need is a hunchback.” She also shared Ozzy Osbourne’s reactions, “I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.”

The former co-host of ‘The Talk’ who recently shared her experience after undergoing ketamine therapy, has continued to be open about her treatments and procedures, including in her 2013 book ‘Unbreakable,’ detailing that there’s “not much I haven’t had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether.”

“I had my neck done, my jowls. They kind of pulled it from the top of my head … but everything was just lifted up. So, it looks more refreshed,” she explained.

Sharon even teased her recent facelift in 2019, revealing that her “next surgery” was “booked,” in reference to her “new face.”