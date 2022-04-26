Sharon Osbourne opens up about undergoing ketamine therapy: ‘It’s a truth drug’

Sharon Osbourne is sharing her experience undergoing ketamine therapy following her dramatic exit from ‘The Talk’ back in March 2021, after alleged racist behavior on the show.

The TV personality detailed how the treatment has worked for her, “If you’re a person that” suppresses things, “‘I’m fine, I’m fine,’ this drug relaxes you.” Sharon explained that while using ketamine, “You’re not out completely. You can hear, you can talk, but you’re so relaxed, and you can’t bulls–t on it,” describing it as “a truth drug.”

Sharon also confessed that the drug helped her after being criticized online, to the point she didn’t want to to leave her home.

“They were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut [my husband] Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs’ throats,” she continued, “I said, ‘I ain’t going out, I ain’t doing anything.’ I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist, this is insanity.”

The reality star and co-host exited the popular show with a payout of $10 million dollars, after defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle, and getting into a discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

And while Sharon posted an apology on social media at the time, explaining she “doesn’t condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she ended up exiting the show two weeks later.