Rosalia spotted making the most of New York

Rosalia spent Christmas in New York City. Over the past week, the Spanish musician has been spotted in various locations, surprising fans who’ve run into her while carrying out their everyday life.

©GettyImages



Rosalia in New York.

Photos taken over the course of various days show Rosalia hanging out in various locations. One shows her wearing a pink scarf around her head and a black coat over a light blue shirt. She holds on to some shopping bags and was photographed on her way back to her apartment.

Another photo shows her wearing all black, and was taken on a day where she took the ferry leaving lower Manhattan to have a look at the Statue of Liberty. Fans took to social media to share their experiences of meeting Rosalia, with many sharing their surprise over seeing her at the line for the Long Island ferry.

“My most random moment in all of NYC was when I ran into Rosalia while making the line for the Statue of Liberty,” wrote someone on social media. The post was attached to a photo that showed Rosalia in line with other tourists.

©GettyImages



Rosalia in New York

Rosalia’s Christmas in New York

On December 25th, Rosalia was photographed walking through Central Park with some friends. She was seen dressed fashionably and appropriately for the weather, wearing a black hoodie with some horns on it. Photos showed her walking around the city and the park while looking relaxed and joyful.

Related Video: Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Loading the player...