Rosalia is planning to build a music studio in Barcelona: Report

Rosalia is making her dreams come true. Reports claim she has been in contact with a group of architects in Barcelona to build her own studio in one of the cities’ best municipalities. It’s a dream she’s long had, that she discussed on her Twitter profile back in the year 2015.

©GettyImages



Rosalia at Paris Fashion Week

The Spanish publication Cope reports that Rosalia has been in contact with a group of architects to build the studio in Hospitalet de Llobregat, one of Barcelona’s most exclusive municipalities. The location has become a booming place for the arts, having around 500 companies that have found a home there.

Rosalia seems to have manifested her dreams in an old tweet. “Man, if I ever have money I won’t be Warhol but I’ll build a place that honors that spirit where artists can find themselves and create,” reads the post, which was originally written in Spanish.

The publication also claims Rosalia is planning to purchase a home in Barcelona, located in the district of Sarrià-Sant Gervasi. The location appears to be near the home of her sister, Pili Vila.

Will Rosalia and Dua Lipa collaborate on a new song?

Earlier this month, Rosalia was spotted with Dua Lipa, prompting a lot of speculation from fans. The two pop stars are some of the biggest icons in the world, and were spotted in Los Angeles, alongside the producer Bloodpop. While it’s unknown if the two are currently working on a musical project together, the photos they shared show that they’re at least close friends, and enjoy spending time with each other.