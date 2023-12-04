Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro release heartshaped vinyl record together

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro broke up months ago but their vinyl record is coming out within days. The album, titled “RR,” was made up of three songs released over the summer. Now, it’s finally coming out in its physical form, and is appropriately romantic, having the shape of a red heart.

Primer vistazo al vinilo de "RR" de @Rosalia, disponible desde el 15 de Diciembre. pic.twitter.com/iYkn5QPrWA — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) November 29, 2023

“RR” will be available for purchase on December 15th. The record is a dark red color, having some stylish black swirls, and will feature the three songs that were previously released: “Beso,” “Vampiros,” and “Promesa.” The account that shared the news, Motomami Tour, claims that there was a surprise scheduled for the release of the record that will no longer be featured

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section. “What was the surprise?” asked someone. “What for?” asked someone else.

Rosalia and Rauw at last year’s Latin Grammy awards

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro’s appearances at the Latin Grammys

Four months after the end of their engagement, Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro were spotted at the same location. Both were nominated at the 2024 Latin Grammys. Despite the fact that they were never photographed together, both gave performances, prompting a lot of commentary online.

Rosalia performed "Se Nos Rompió El Amor,” a song about heartbreak, with many fans claiming it was a dig at Rauw. People made all sorts of hilarious jokes, including a fan, @75Elias, who used the popular “Euphoria” meme through the perspective of Rauw, showing Maddy Perez watching a play and asking, "Wait, is this play about us?"

