Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro share their engagement story

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro were one of the most lowkey couples in music, until they weren’t. The pair managed to date covertly for about a year, breaking the news to the world with public outings and a sweet TikTok video. Nowdays, the two released a succesful EP together and the news of their engagement.

In a video interview with GQ, the couple discussed their relationship, including the moment of their engagement. Rosalia reveals that the moment occurred in Puerto Rico, while the two were spending some time at the home of Rauw’s grandmother. “I wasn’t expecting it, and you said, ‘Come, I want to show you a place,’” said Rosalia. “And I followed you, thinking nothing of it. I think you got down on one knee. I was nervous as well, so I don’t remember all the details.”

Despite Rauw’s suspicious behavior, Rosalia wasn’t expecting the proposal, not even when he got down on one knee and the ring got stuck in his pocket.

The pair also discussed other aspects of their relationship, including the fact that they met on the Latin Grammys and that Rosalia thought he was a player. They revealed that they had their first kiss while in Madrid, right before Christmas, and some of their favorite artists (for Rosalia it’s Kate Bush, and for Rauw it’s Michael Jackson, James Brown and Bruno Mars).

Earlier this month, the couple went viral when Rosalia shared a video of herself in a blue wig, showing off her best Rauw impression. The clip was filled with various things that Rosalia has previously discussed about Rauw, including his ease for naps and his thick Puerto Rican accent. “The way she has studied this man,” wrote a follower.

