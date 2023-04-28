Everything we know about Rosalia’s concert in Zocalo, Mexico: Updating

Rosalia has had an incredible year. Following the release of her Grammy-winning “Motomami,” Rosalia artist has gone on an incredibly successful world tour. She’s also released beloved collaborations, including remixes with Wisin y Yandel and Cardi B, and an EP with her partner Rauw Alejandro.

Tonight, Rosalia is performing in Mexico City. For free! Here’s all we know about the much awaited performance:

The concert is free

Rosalia’s concert is free of admission and will be hosted at the main square in Mexico City, also known as Zocalo. According to various news publications, the concert will be projected on 18 screens in the area, giving everyone the chance to watch the show.

When does it start?

¡‘Motomami’ llega al Zócalo!



Aparta la fecha para ver a @rosalia en el próximo concierto masivo del 28 abril, a las 20 horas. #EntradaLibre@GobCDMX@Claudiasheinpic.twitter.com/O3iulS8Dd3 — Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México (@CulturaCiudadMx) April 10, 2023

The Mexican politician Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the concert would kick off at 8 pm (CST). They expect large crowds in the area, so concertgoers should plan accordingly.

How can people get there?

La banda acampando en el Zócalo,

para ver a LA @rosalia 😳 pic.twitter.com/Puubde1sTg — Pati Pé (cuenta PERSONAL) (@patipenaloza) April 28, 2023

Fans have been sharing photos and updates of their journeys to the city’s main square. Many claimed they have slept on the location hoping to find a good spot for the concert. The city’s bus and metro lines have shifted their schedules, hoping to relieve the traffic in the area.

Rosalia’s set list

While it’s impossible to know which songs she’ll be performing, fans expect Rosalia’s show to be similar to her performance in Coachella.

Saoko

Bizcochito

La Fama

De aquí no sales/Bulerías

La noche de anoche

Linda

Diablo

Despechá

LLYLM

Hentai

Candy

Motomami

Pienso en tu mirá

La combi versace

Con Altura

Beso

Vampiros

Malamente

Chicken Teriyaki

CUUUUuuuuuute

