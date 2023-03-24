New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Arcangel, J Noa, and more

Happy Friday!! It’s a great week for new music, and to get your weekend started, we have a round-up of 10 bangers from some of your favorite artists, and rising stars.

1. ROSALÍA, Rauw Alejandro - BESO

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro had a big week, announcing their engagement and dropping their joint three-song project, RR. “After more than 3 years these 3 songs are here, and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love,” the Spanish singer said in a statement. One of the songs is “Beso” which comes with a music video featuring never-before-seen footage personally shot by ROSALÍA and Alejandro.



2. J Noa - No Me Pueden Parar

Dominican Republic’s 17-year-old rap phenom & self-proclaimed “Daughter of Rap” J Noa drops “No Me Pueden Parar.” Known for her freestyles & conscious lyrics the rising star is making her mark in the industry. The song is all about hope and being unstoppable.



3. ARCANGEL || BZRP Music Sessions #54

Argentine Dj Bizarrap, who took the world by storm with Shakira, teams up with ARCANGEL. The video is #1 on Trending for music on Youtube earning 17 million views in one day.



4. FLO - Fly Girl (feat. Missy Elliott)

FLO, a British girl group from London teams up with the one and only Missy Elliot. “Fly Girl” is all about loving yourself and being an independent woman.



5. Grupo Firme - Junior H - Tronando Ligas

Grupo Firme teams up with Junior H. Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz revealed on Spotify Mexico how the duet came to fruition. “I remember that we went to eat, he taught me a song, I taught him another and that’s how the duet was agreed upon over a meal.”



6. Conexión Divina - Anestesia

Conexión Divina, releases, “Anesthesia” from their upcoming debut album 3 Mundos. The song was written by Ashlee Valenzuela (guitarist) and for the first time, Liz Trujillo (vocalist, guitar) composed the music. “This was one of the songs we had the most fun recording because we had the freedom to add effects to the music, “ said Conexión Divina about the new song.



7. Maluma, Anuel AA - Diablo, Qué Chimba

Maluma and Anuel AA dropped “Diablo, Qué Chimba,” on Thursday and the song has people talking. There is speculation they dropped it at the same time as Arcangel’s Bizarrap because they are “beefing.”



8. Alejandro Sanz, Danny Ocean - Correcaminos

Alejandro Sanz and Danny Ocean join forced for “Correcaminos.” “They call it to work, but for us, it is pure pleasure. Among the fetish musical misdeeds of my life, this one with Danny will be one of my favorites,” Sanz said, per The Fame Mag. Ocean felt the excitement saying, “Alejandro Sanz is my favorite artist. Imagine being able to collaborate with your favorite artist on a song you co-wrote with him. It’s magical.”



9. Lil Benjas - No Quiero Perder

Mexican artist Lil Benjas drops “No Quiero Perder.” The alternative single has a unique sound and is a look into the Mexican alternative music scene.



10. RoseeLu - Brokenhearted Birthday Girl

Up-and-coming artist RoseeLu releases “Brokenhearted Birthday Girl.” The catchy song has an oldies vibe.