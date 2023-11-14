Rosalía Latin Grammys performance is expected to be mindblowing

Rosalía is expected to bring the house down during the Latin Grammys. The Spanish singer is reportedly ready to take the stage during the ceremony. According to Duendeando’s journalist Teo Sánchez, the Catalan artist is working on something that will leave viewers in awe. “Rosalia is preparing for the world championship. The abundance and quality of flamenco that will surround her on stage is infinite,” Teo said.

Sánchez also questions the possibility of the star including several musicians and dancers on the stage. “Many guitarists, many clappers, perhaps? We will see it on Thursday,” he added.

©GettyImages



Rosalia performs at Salle Pleyel on December 3, 2019 in Paris, France.

Rosalía is nominated for Record of the Year for the singing “Despechá,” part of the deluxe edition of their third studio album Motomami+. The song was written by Rosalía, Chris Jedi, Dylan Patrice, Gaby Music, Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, and Nino Segarra.

“Despechá” was created in honor of the Dominican Republic, as the singer’s album’s name also draws inspiration from the nation’s lifestyle. The song is a mambo track, a branch of traditional merengue, also known as street merengue.

Who else is performing at the 2023 Latin Grammys?

The Latin Recording Academy has pulled out all the stops for the upcoming 2023 Latin Grammys, which promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the rich and diverse musical talent in the Latin music industry. With a remarkable lineup of artists, a unique location, and an impressive list of nominees and honorees, the stage is set for a night to remember.

The list of performers include renowned artists such as Juanes, Peso Pluma, Pablo Alborán, Ozuna, Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Iza, and Manuel Carrasco. Furthermore, the best new artist nominees BORJA, Natascha Falcão, GALE, Paola Guanche, Joaquina, and León Leiden will also grace the stage with their presence.

©GettyImages



Latin Grammy performers

This expanded list joins previously announced performers like Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, and Alejandro Sanz, ensuring a diverse and exciting musical lineup. The legendary Laura Pausini will perform and be honored as the “Person of the Year.”

The 2023 Latin Grammys will be a historic event, marked by outstanding nominees and the first-ever international telecast in the organization’s history. The ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, will be broadcast from the Conference and Exhibition Centre (F.I.B.E.S.) in Sevilla, Spain.