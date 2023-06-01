Laura Pausini will be recognized as the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

The Latin Recording Academy has recently announced that Laura Pausiniwill be recognized as the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. Pausini’s exceptional career as a multilingual and multifaceted artist, as well as her unwavering commitment to social justice, causes such as the fight for equality for women and LGBTQ+ people, and the eradication of hunger worldwide, has earned her this prestigious honor.

Her unwavering commitment to great causes is exemplary, and throughout her more than three-decade-long career, her extraordinary voice has broken barriers across languages and genres. Laura Pausini has captivated audiences worldwide with her music.

©GettyImages



Laura Pausini speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In response to the recognition, the esteemed Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY award-winner has expressed her deep gratitude, stating that being named Person of the Year while celebrating her 30-year career is an indescribable honor.

“I am extremely honored to receive this incredible recognition from The Latin Recording Academy. Being named Person of the Year at this moment when I am celebrating 30 years of my career is something that I still cannot describe; I can only feel deep gratitude for The Latin Academy and its members, for my colleagues who have always welcomed me with open arms, but, above all, for my dear public that has made a dream born in my town in Italy a beautiful reality, and that has taken me to places that I never dreamed I would reach with my music,” she said.

Laura Pausini is a renowned interpreter of Latin music and has achieved worldwide success with her songs translated into six different languages. “The Spanish language has opened doors for me from a very young age; it has made me feel at home, it has inspired me to move forward and to explore and live music without barriers or limits,” she added. “Saying today that I will receive this important recognition fills me with great pride, joy, and strength to continue taking strong steps and to inspire the new generation of artists who enhance the music they carry within their hearts. Thank you from the bottom of my heart; I’m very excited. See you very soon in Seville,” she said, referring to the upcoming awards.

©GettyImages



Laura Pausini is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

In addition to selling over 70 million albums globally, she has dedicated herself to philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, supporting various organizations fighting for equality and combating hunger, poverty, climate change, and violence against women.

Pausini has received numerous accolades for her humanitarian work, including the Starlite Humanitarian Award, the Global Gift Humanitarian Award, and the Diversity Media Awards‘ Person of the Year award for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, has expressed his admiration for Pausini, stating that she is one of her generation’s most talented and beloved artists. “Throughout her more than three-decade career, her extraordinary voice continues to break barriers across languages and genres, captivating audiences worldwide,“ Abud said.

The Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala will feature a tribute concert with performances of Pausini’s famous repertoire by notable artists and friends.

The event will take place during Latin GRAMMY Week 2023 in Seville, Spain, and net proceeds will go to charity for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. This is undoubtedly a momentous occasion that celebrates Pausini’s talent and accomplishments and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.