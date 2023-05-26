Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola, two of the most popular Latin pop stars of the moment, just dropped a collaboration that is set to shape the future of the hyperpop genre and become one of our favorite songs this summer. According to the official announcement, this was the first time the two Mexican singers worked in the medium. The song “tqum (te quiero un montón)” explores the bittersweet feelings of nostalgia about a past love and the honest and candid self-reflection on longing for that connection again.

Released with an accompanying music video directed by Mamo Vernet and produced by MITH Originals, the video portrays the artists embarking on a chaotic and exhilarating plane journey, where they unleash their mischievous antics and revel in the joy of the moment. The video perfectly captures the infectious fun and the vibrant chemistry between Sofía and Danna.

Watch the video and feel their contagious energy: