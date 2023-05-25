Tina Turner’s biological and adopted children: learn about their lives

Sad news came Wednesday that the legendary artist Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, died at the age of 83. Known as the “Queen of Rock & Roll,” the singer passed away peacefully at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her family said in a statement. Tina had a complex life full of achievements, abuse, survival, and rebirth. Aside from her legacies in music, she was also a mother and stepmother. Get to know her children below.



Craig Raymond Turner

Tina welcomed her oldest son Craig, on August 29, 1958, with saxophonist Raymond Hill. After Tina married Ike Turner in 1962, Ike adopted Craig. He lived a relatively private life until his death on July 3, 2018, at the age of 59. His death was ruled as a suicide. His passing came after Tina’s attempt. “It’s been almost two years now, but I miss Craig as much as ever,” Tina wrote in her book ‘Happiness Becomes You.‘ “Craig suffered from profound loneliness, which I believe was related to clinical depression. He was close to his younger brother, but he suffered in silence.”



My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby pic.twitter.com/XzZQCdz8tl — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) July 27, 2018

Ronald Renelle Turner

Ronald, also known as Ronnie, was born on October 27, 1960, and is the only biological child of Tina and Ike. Tina was pregnant with Ronnie during her first national TV performance on American Bandstand on October 3, 1960. He passed away on December 8 from complications from metastatic colon carcinoma at 62. As a musician, he played for both his mother’s and father’s bands and also played bass in a group called the Manufactured Funk. He pursued a career in acting, making an appearance in the 1993 autobiographical film based on Tina’s life story, What’s Love Got to Do With It. Ronnie reportedly had two children by 2000, per PEOPLE. He married French singer Afida Turner (née Hafidda Messaï) in March 2007 at the age of 46.



Her Stepchildren

Ike Turner Jr.

Ike Turner Jr. was born in 1958, and was Tina’s stepson. His mother was Lorraine Taylor. He is now 65. “Tina raised me from the age of 2. She’s the only mother I’ve ever known,” he told the Mail in 2018. He is also a musician, with his first instrument being the drums. He earned a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Anthem with his father for ‘Risin‘ With The Blues.’ Unfortunately in the same 2018 interview, the artist said he hadn’t talked to his mother until around 2000. He plays in a tribute band called The Love Thang, and they recently released the song ”Yes To Life“ with singer Sweet Randi Love in 2022.

Michael Turner

Michael was born in 1959 to Ike and Lorraine. He’s had a somewhat tragic life and was at one point living on the streets. Ike Jr. told Bobby Eaton in 2019 that Michael was using a wheelchair was had “several strokes and seizures,” per People. In 2018 he told Daily Mail, “Michael is in a convalescent home in Southern California and needs medical support.” He said Tina had not visited Michael was she did support him financially.