Paris Hilton mourns the loss of her 23-year-old chihuahua Harajuku

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her ‘precious chihuahua’ named Harajuku B**ch. The businesswoman shared the heartbreaking news Monday morning, with a heartfelt caption about the celebrity pooch. “For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” she wrote. The new mom shared a gallery of photos with the pup over the decades.



in the caption, Hilton said Harajuku died “surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.” “Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now,” she wrote. “She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Hilton and Harajuku have lived an iconic life together, and the pup watched her mature throughout the 00s.

The hotel heiress had the support of fans and friends in the comments, who shared their sadness at her loss. She replied in the comments, saying she was “in so much pain” and “in shock.” “I had her so long, I can’t believe that she’s gone,” she wrote. “First Dino baby missing and now this,” Hilton continued, referencing her dog Diamond Baby. “I’m so devastated.”



Another loss for Hilton

It’s been a rough time for Hilton when it comes to her pets. Back in September her chihuahua Diamond Baby went missing and was never found. She took to Instagram to offer a reward, explaining that she thinks one of her workers left the door open. “I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open,” she wrote in the caption.

The author did everything she could to get the pooch back. She offered a $10,000 no questions asked reward, hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and several pet psychics. Her husband Carter Reum went full investigation mode and was even looking into dog-finding drones.

Sadly Diamond Baby was never found.

