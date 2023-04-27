How Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone co-parent after split: ‘They see each other all the time’

It seems Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are great at co-parenting when it comes to their adorable husky dog Sally. The former couple are still in contact on the regular, as they both share a special bond with their pup.

A close source to the pair revealed to DailyMail that despite their breakup last summer, they continue to communicate and are still amicable. “They are on great terms,” the insider said. “They see each other all the time because they share custody of their dog.”

The 25-year-old actress and the 48-year-old star fostered two husky dogs during the 2020 lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to adopt Sally in 2021, after successfully rehoming Jack.

Camila and Leo had a 5-year relationship before calling it quits one month after her 25th birthday. Rumors about their relationship started in 2018, and one month after the split was public the actor was spotted on a yacht with 23-year-old Ukranian model Maria Bergova in St Tropez.

The actor is known for being an animal lover and he is very protective of his dog. During an interview promoting his film ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jennifer Lawrence revealed that back in 2020 “one of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog. And as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”

Jack was adopted by a couple in Los Angeles, and the new owner previously detailed how it all happened, including a very awkward moment when she thought Camila was Leo’s daughter. “There’s this guy with a dad bod and a cap on, he looks like he’s 45-50,” she said. “He was obviously trying to be inconspicuous, and I look at him, and I’m like, “Oh is that your dad?” to the girl. And she looked at me weirdly and was like, “No, that’s my boyfriend.” I was like, “Oh.”