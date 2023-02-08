Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t in anything ‘serious’ right now; not dating Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio is going to have to watch who he stands next to if he wants to avoid rumors. The bachelor has sparked romantic speculation with more than one woman since he ended his relationship with Camila Morrone last year. Most recently, with Eden Polani, 19.

DiCaprio and Polani sparked rumors after they were photographed sitting next to each other at a music release party in Los Angeles for Ebony Riley’s EP. The internet ran wild, with the actor catching a lot of heat. But a source close to the 48-year-old told TMZ they are not dating or a couple whatsoever.

The insiders made sure to note that just because DiCaprio’s sitting next to a girl doesn’t mean they’re dating.

The Titanic star’s source said the same thing to Page Six, “There is zero truth to this.” “He was seated next to [Polani] at a music party, along with many other people,” they added.

DiCaprio broke it off with Morrone quietly during the summer of 2021 after dating for years. Since the split, he was linked to Gigi Hadid, 26, from August 2022 to the end of November 2022, with insiders saying Gigi was “smitten” with Leo.

While the Hadid and DiCaprio saga seemed to be going strong, he was spotted with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas on December 20, 2022. According to the Daily Mail, they left The Birds Street Club separately before climbing into a car together.

Victoria’s dad Lorenzo Lamas, told The Post a few days later she was very smitten with the actor and shared the advice he gave her. “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts.” However, the father called back and told the outlet they were just friends. The rumored fling hasn’t made headlines for about a month.

While he might be dating, TMZ’s source said he is not in anything “serious” right now.