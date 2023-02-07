Pedro Pascal is on everyone’s minds right now. The Chilean actor has been involved in some of the world’s largest franchises, from “Game of Thrones” to “Star Wars”. Pascal now stars in “The Last of Us”, another huge franchise and post-apocalyptic tale that has taken a hold of pop culture. And while he’s long had a devoted cult of followers due to his charismatic performances, this might be his most notorious role yet. In short, fans are desperate to know who he’s dating.

Pascal is very private about his personal life. Have a look at some of the people that he’s been rumoredly romantically involved with over the course of his career: