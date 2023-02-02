Watch Pedro Pascal grooving to Latto and Mariah Carey’s song ‘Big Energy’ on SNL

Pedro Pascal has big energy, for sure! “The Last of Us” actor recently appeared on Saturday Night Live and while waiting his turn to go on air he jumped on a dance battle with a Clicker. Pascal and the fungi appear grooving to Latto and Mariah Carey’s song “Big Energy” featuring DJ Khaled.

Pascal, who portrays Joel on the HBO show, will host SNL this weekend, and present Coldplay as the musical guest of the night.

In 2022, during an interview with Neelix, a German magazine, Pascal spoke about “The Last of Us.” When asked if he feels pressured over the role and the series, Pascal said: “I think the cinematic adaptation can more than live up to the original game. I have absolutely no doubts that we won’t disappoint fans of the game or new viewers alike.”

Pascal also shared details about his work in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” and how people who’ve seen his performances will have something new in “The Last of Us.” “Shooting has already started and it’s so much fun and something completely new for me and a great opportunity to show my fans a different side to me,” he said.

©Courtesy of Warner Media





“The Last of Us” is one of HBO’s most expensive projects. According to IGN, episodes cost about $10 million each, making it the largest show that’s shooting in Canada. The 10 episode series is set 20 years after the world has been destroyed by a virus.

Joel (Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14 year old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and to deliver her to the Fireflies, an organization that’s working on developing a cure to the virus.