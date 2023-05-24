Woman hit by British royal’s police escort dies©ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
Woman hit by British royal’s police escort dies: Read Buckingham Palace’s statement

The Duchess of Edinburgh is said to be “deeply saddened”

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The 81-year-old woman who was involved in a collision with a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh earlier this month has passed away. According to the BBC, Helen Holland’s family said that she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle.”

Martin Holland announced the death of his mother saying that she died after “suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, is said to be “deeply saddened” by the news.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said (via HELLO!): “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Buckingham Palace said, "The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away"©Getty Images
The BBC reported that the Duchess will get in touch privately with Helen’s family. Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police said that on May 10 “a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on West Cromwell Road, Earls Court, SW5.”

The Metropolitan Police added, “Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital. She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.”

Following the collision, Buckingham Palace said, “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.”

