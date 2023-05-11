Woman in ‘critical condition’ after collision with British royal’s motorcycle escort

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s “thoughts and prayers” are with a woman who was injured by a police motorcycle escorting her on Wednesday. According to Sky News, the individual, who is said to be in her 80s, is in critical condition following the collision.

Buckingham Palace released a statement (via Sky News) saying: “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.”

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments,” the palace added. “Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

Sophie and Prince Edward (pictured on May 9) attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace the day before the collision

The Metropolitan Police has said that on May 10 “a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on West Cromwell Road, Earls Court, SW5.”

The Metropolitan Police noted that “paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital,” adding, “She remains there in a critical condition.”

The day before the collision, Sophie and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The second of the annual garden parties was hosted by the Prince of Wales on behalf of King Charles III. The Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance.