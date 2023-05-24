Tina Turner died ‘peacefully’ at 83 after a ‘long illness’

Legendary musician Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. The iconic performer, who was reportedly battling a long illness, died in her home near Zurich, Switzerland, as confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty to PA news.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement reads. ”Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.” The artist had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017.

Born in Nutbush, Tennessee, the singer found incredible success in her 60-year musical career. Turner won eight Grammy Awards and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Her impact has been undeniable, inspiring new performers and artists throughout her career, including Mick Jagger, who previously revealed that he took inspiration from her live performances.

Turner had been open about her turbulent personal and professional life, most recently in her 2021 documentary film ‘Tina.’ Her life was also taken to the big screen, portrayed by Angela Bassett in the 1993 film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It,’ which was based on her autobiography, “I, Tina.”

