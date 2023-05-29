Christian Nodal’s most special concert: Invites Cazzu on stage to show off her baby bump

Christian Nodal experienced one of the most memorable moments of his career merged with something extremely special in his personal life when he invited his partner and future mother of his child, Cazzu, to join him on stage. The Argentine singer’s presence on stage was among the delightful surprises at his concert in Mexico City, in front of over 65,000 people.

As he performed the song “De los Besos que te Di,” the couple danced on stage, captivating the audience’s excitement as they eagerly anticipated the arrival of their little one. Cazzu proudly showed off her visibly growing baby bump, adorned in a white strapless dress with a skirt that elegantly accentuated her legs. Completing her look, she wore shiny silver boots and styled her hair in a ponytail, adding a stylish flair.

Although their appearance together in front of the crowd was brief, it was enough to make it clear that the two are deeply in love and ready to meet their baby soon. In a recent interview with ¡HOLA! Americas, Nodal revealed that they had scheduled the delivery for September.

Highlights from Nodal’s Concert in Mexico

This past weekend, Nodal delivered a historic concert in Mexico City’s Foro Sol, bringing together his fans as part of his Forajido Tour. Over more than three hours, accompanied by colleagues and close friends such as Ángela Aguilar, Ana Bárbara, Greeicy, Los Plebes del Rancho, and Piso 21, Nodal premiered his latest song, “Cazzualidades,” dedicated to his partner and the mother of their future baby, Cazzu, featured on his EP2Forajido.

During the concert, the Mexican singer performed over 50 songs. “What we experienced was a tremendous celebration, one that I couldn’t even imagine when I was a kid composing in my room. I am grateful to each artist and friend who took the time to create magic with me on stage,” Nodal commented.

