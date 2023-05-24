Christian Nodal looks back on J Balvin feud: ‘I talked to him’

Christian Nodal is preparing to start a new life chapter. The popular singer revealed that he is thrilled to become a father, and while he is currently focused on his family life and professional career, he recently acknowledged one of the most controversial situations he found himself in, which involved J Balvin.

During a recent conversation with Franco Escamilla for the YouTube show ‘Tirando Bola,’ Nodal explained that he was unsure of releasing ‘Girasol,’ as part of his “beef” with J Balvin because at that point they were already on amicable terms.

The singer went on to reveal that he is now far from being friends with Balvin, following a feud that started with a comparison of their hair, which looked similar at the time. “When someone plays a joke on you and you don’t know that person; If I don’t know you, I won’t say anything that can put you in a bad mood,” he said.

Nodal admitted that he was not in the best head space at the time, and he took the joke as an attack. “I was in a difficult stage of my life and there was a more private context in the messages, so I think he probably wanted to make a duet or something, and it was the way. I was coming from “I will not be anyone’s meme,” and especially not with someone with millions [of followers].”

The pair were able to talk privately, however, Nodal thinks that Balvin could have been more sincere. “I talked to him but… I honestly feel that there are real people and fake people; I consider myself a very real person. If I say something to you, it is what it is, and if you say something to me, I will believe your word.”

He continued, “Later I realized that there are people with more experience, more cunning, and I believe everything.” The singer revealed that there are more situations that he will not detail. “It was peaceful and then other situations happened,” but despite what happened, Nodal says “Everything is good, It’s blocked,” he said.