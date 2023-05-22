Christian Nodal takes his Foraji2 Tour and mariacheño music to Spain for the first time

Christian Nodal took his music to Spain after a successful tour in Latin America and the United States. The 24-year-old singer and soon-to-be dad delighted the crowd with his “mariacheño” (mariachi and norteño) style.

On Saturday, May 20, Nodal performed for the first time at the Wizink Center in Madrid during his Foraji2 Tour. The sold-out event welcomed over 15,000 people. “Being on stage and sharing my music with fans is where I feel the most. I can’t wait to be with my people to show them this new show that will have many surprises and, of course, a lot of music that puts Mexican culture where it deserves to be,“ said Christian ahead of the tour.

©GettyImages



Mexican musician, singer, and songwriter Christian Nodal performs on stage at WiZink Center on May 20, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

During almost two hours and a half, attendees chanted Nodal’s most popular tunes, including “Me dejé llevar,” “No te contaron mal,” “Amor tóxico,” “De los besos que te di,” “Adiós Amor,” among many others.

©GettyImages



Mexican musician, singer, and songwriter Christian Nodal performs on stage at WiZink Center on May 20, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

The Caborca, Sonora native said in Spanish he “would never forget” the concert and thanked the crowd for their love and support. After the successful show, Nodal will perform in Mexico City at Foro Sol in one of the most anticipated events in the nation.

Christian recently released “Quédate,” the star’s third single of 2023. The ballad highlights Nodal’s mariacheño touch.

Born in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, Christian Nodal is the fastest-growing artist in the regional Mexican music genre, fusing the classic sounds of mariachi music with the accordion to create “mariacheño,” a term he coined.

Currently, he is the most successful regional Mexican singer-songwriter, winner of five Latin GRAMMYs, eight Latin Billboard, eleven Latin AMA Awards, ten Lo Nuestro Awards, eight Juventud Awards, a recognition for his “Extraordinary Evolution” by the Latin AMA Awards, and two Premios Your Urban Music.

Christian is followed by an average of nine million on Instagram, nine million on Facebook, and 600,000 on Twitter. He has ten million YouTube subscribers, with over eight billion views, and 20 million listeners on Spotify.