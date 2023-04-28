New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bomba Estéreo, Christian Nodal, Las Sirenas, and more

Happy Friday! The year is flying and we are just days away from May. 2023 has been great for new music with rising stars making their mark, and huge names continuing their legacy. To get your weekend we have a roundup of 10 new songs dropped this week.

1. Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Florez, The Busy Twist - Romántica Champeta

Bomba Estéreo releases a catchy tropical single that will have you moving instantly. Featuring champeta star Kevin Florez, and producer The Busy Twist, “Romántica Champeta,” is a tribute to the legendary Barranquilla Carnaval. It comes with an incredible music video filmed near Barranquilla.

2. Christian Nodal - Quédate

Soon to be fatherChristian Nodal releaes his third single in 2023, “Quédate.” The ballad highlights Nodal’s mariacheño touch.

3. Labrinth - The Feels

Labrinth and Zendaya reunite for “The Feels.” The release comes after the artist welcomed on her stage at Coachella, marking her first musical appearance in eight years.

4. MARI - MALANDRA

MARI, who is from Cumuná, Venezuela, continues to showcase her edgy persona and sound with her newest release, “MALANDRA”. “More than just a song in my repertoire, it is a welcome sign to my identity, my sound and my aesthetic. It is an experimental Reggaeton with touches of Venezuelan joropo in the form of ‘pajarillo,’ symbolizing the fusions with which I grew up with all my life,” she said a press release.

5. Jhayco, Quevedo - Mami Chula

Puerto Rican songwriter/producer Jhayco drops a new collab, “Mami Chula” with Quevedo. The sensual serenade is dedicated to the coolest girl in the room and comes with a fun music video featuring the duo on a night out.



6. ﻿ Las Sirenas - #NOTALLMEN

Born and raised in the (818) San Fernando Valley, Las Sirenas is a trio mde up of three first generation Mexican-American sisters. These self taught musicians are paving their way by tackling difficult subjects in their music to uplift the voices of women, people of color and the undocumented. Their newest single #NotAllMen is a satirical dreamy rock-pop serenade.

7. Jay Wheeler, Dei V, Hades66 - Pacto ft. Luar La L

Gaining over 1.2 million views in 3 days Jay Wheeler, Dei V, Hades66’s “Pacto” is a hit among fans. Featuring Luar La L it comes with a music video that showcases their individual style.

8. Eslabon Armado y Grupo Frontera - Quedate Conmigo

Eslabon Armado continues to make their mark on latin music with their new album, DESVELADO. It includes “Quedate Conmigo,” with Grupo Frontera.

9. Paulina B - Aves Negras

Paulina B makes her debut in the music industry with the release of her single “Aves Negras” along with Maluma’s newest record label, Royalty Records. “I am very excited about my release of Aves Negras, a heartbreak song, in which I wanted to represent the precise moment where a love dies,” she said in a press release.

10. The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift) - The National

Taylor Swift lends her stunning vocals to The National for “The Alcott.” The song is beautiful with heartbreaking lyrics.