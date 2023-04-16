Cazzu confirms pregnancy! Christian Nodal reacts to sweet announcement

Cazzu and Christian Nodal are sharing some exciting news! Following pregnancy rumors back in February, the Argentinian singer made the official announcement on stage during her latest concert.

The fan-favorite couple is ready to become parents, and Cazzu decided to reveal her baby bump at the Nena Trampa Tour in Argentina on Saturday, April 15. Fans of the couple are thrilled to see that online speculations were true, and have taken to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate the two stars.

Cazzu can be seen slowly appearing on stage, wearing a white puffer coat, before unveiling a white ensemble adorned with lace and leather. She completed the look with matching boots and gloves. The rapper had her hair in a ponytail and was proudly smiling, as the audience gasped and shouted with excitement.

The pair have been very busy in recent days with a very tight schedule. Nodal is currently in Aguascalientes, México, performing for his fans, while Cazzu continues her tour. And while he couldn’t be there for the announcement, he shared a clip from the sweet moment, which shows Cazzu surprising her fans.

Many of their celebrity friends also shared some congratulatory words, including Nathy Peluso, who wrote in Spanish, “AHHH sister I love you infinite blessings,” Nicki Nicole, commenting, “Congratulations beautiful,” Ivy Queen added, “Beautiful Julieta you deserve all the happiness in the world. Congratulations to you both.”

A source close to the couple had previously said to El Universal that Nodal had made a series of life changes, as he has always dreamed of becoming a dad. “Knowing that he is about to become a dad has made him leave the party scene, he looks healthier,” the source continued, “Professionally, he is continuing his career, and he is focused on cleaning his image, after canceling so many performances last year… He is a different person today, this has turned his life around.”