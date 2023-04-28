What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - April 28

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

“Sweet Tooth” is an adaptation of a famous comic book, and is back for a second season. The series is set in a world where a virus has killed the majority of people, resulting in babies that are part human and part animal.

Moonage Daydream (HBO Max)

“Moonage Daydream” is the new David Bowie documentary, featuring new footage and performances that highlight Bowie’s creativity and musical genius.

Love & Death (HBO Max)

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, and Krysten Ritter, the series is inspired on true events and tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman who killed the wife of the man she was having an affair with.

Clock (Hulu)

Starring Dianna Agron, “Clock” follows a happily married woman who doesn’t want kids, and at times feels guilty about it. Over the course of the film, she feels pressured to change her mind, resulting in a scary, timely, and squirmy horror movie.

Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney+)

David Lowery, one of the most inventive filmmakers making children and adult movies today, tried his own hand at adapting Peter Pan, one of the most revered kids’ stories of all time. Starring Jude Law as Captain Hook, this take on the story reevaluates Wendy and gives her as much of room and complexity as Peter has had over the past decades.

Citadel (Prime Video)

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, “Citadel” is a futuristic spy thriller with all of the trappings and expectations that come with the genre. More interestingly is the fact that Prime Video has spent millions of dollars in the series, trying to create a new way of launching global franchises.

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

Starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson, “Fatal Attraction” is a TV adaptation of the iconic film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The erotic thriller follows the volatile affair that occurs between Dan and Alex, and the terrifying consequences once he decides to break it off.

