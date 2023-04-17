What to Watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 17

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix) April 19

Netflix is banking a lot on millennial nostalgia, releasing a film starring part of the original American cast of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” It stars David Yost, Walter Emanuel, Catherine Sunderland, and more.

Better Call Saul season 6 (Netflix)

The critically acclaimed final season of “Better Call Saul” will premiere this week on Netflix, granting fans the chance to watch the show in its entirety. It stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn.

Barry (HBO Max)

“Barry” is back for a fourth and final season on HBO Max, with some critics calling it the most depressing comedy on TV. It stars Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, and more

Algiers, America (Hulu)

“Algiers, America” is a documentary that trails a football team in New Orleans as they chase their fifth state championship while in the midst of gun violence and racial tensions in America.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock) April 20

Damon Lindelof is back with a new TV show. The writer and producer, known for his work in revered and surreal shows like “Lost” and “The Leftovers,” is one of the co-creators of “Mrs. Davis,” a show that follows a nun who’s very irked and has a personal vendetta against an all powerful A.I.

Dead Ringers (Prime Video) April 27

Rachel Weisz is playing twins in “Dead Ringers,” a film inspired on the beloved David Cronenberg film released in the late ‘80s. According to the mysterious plot line released by the studio, Weisz plays two women who want to change the way women give birth.

Coachella (YouTube)

Lastly, if you’re interested in watching one of the biggest and most famous concerts all over the world, Coachella is streaming is sets live on YouTube. This weekend, performers like Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Becky G, and more will return to the California stage.