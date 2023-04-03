What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - April 3rd

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Brooke Shields is at the center of a new two-part documentary exploring her career as a model and actress. Through her story, the documentary analyzes the objectification of women and girls and the challenges that Shields experienced at such a young age.

Tetris (Apple TV+)

“Tetris” stars Taron Egerton and is based on the true story of Hank Rogers, a man who discovers the video game Tetris in the ‘80s, prompting a trip to the Soviet Union and all manner of challenges to bring it to the masses.

The Power (Prime Video)

Based on Naomi Alderman’s critically acclaimed novel, “The Power” explores a new world order that’s established once new generations of women are born with the power to manipulate electricity.

Rye Lane (Hulu)

Rye Lane stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah, and follows two young people fresh out of their break ups who connect in London.

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery 2” follows a couple of investigators who are reeled into a murder mystery plot that they’re not equipped to solve.

Speed (Prime Video)

If wanting to watch something fun, zippy, and with comforting ‘90s vibes, “Speed” is streaming on Prime Video. The film stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock aboard a bus that’s equipped with a bomb that doesn’t allow them to slow the vehicle under 50 mph.

The Birds (Netflix)

Lastly, if looking for something spooky, fun and that makes you feel a bit smarter than a contemporary thriller, “The Birds” is newly available on Netflix. The film follows a town that’s inexplicably harassed by terrifying masses of birds.